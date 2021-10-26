Appeals after “substantial” damage caused in Twin Towns

Substantial damage has been caused during a weekend incident in the Twin Towns.

It happened last Sunday night at 11.50pm, in the area of Aisling Court on the Donegal road in Ballybofey.

Gardaí received reports that a black VW had been driving in a dangerous manner and had caused substantial damage to a number of items at a property in the estate namely 2 bikes, a wooden fence, the front door of the house and the garage door.

The car in question was located by Gardaí later in the night.

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area to contact them if they witnessed the incident. They also wish to appeal to motorists with a dash cam who travelled on the Donegal road in Ballybofey between 11.30pm and 1am, to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.