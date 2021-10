2,193 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

513 patients are in hospital with the virus - the first time the figure's been above 500 in nearly eight months.

97 Covid patients are in intensive care, down two from yesterday.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says he's 'increasingly worried' about the rising incidence rate of the virus.

He says the health service is under 'significant pressure', due to the increase in hospitalisations and ICU admissions.