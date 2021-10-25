Watch Reaction – MacCumhaills win Minor Championship title

Sean MacCumhaills lifted the Donegal Minor Division 1 Championship title on Bank Holiday Monday beating Glenswilly 2-9 to 0-3 at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The Twin Towns side were lead to their first minor crown in 50 years by Kevin McCormick who kicked 1-5 while the other goal was scored by Andrew Murray.

Tom Comack spoke with MacCumhaills Manager Kevin McCormick and Captain Sean Breen after their win:

In the first game played on finals day in Letterkenny, St Naul's won the Division 2 title beating Naomh Padraig Muff 3-6 to 0-12.

St Naul's joint captain Conor Campbell scored 3-3 of the Mountcharles sides total.