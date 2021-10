Police are appealing for information after reports that shots were fired in in Derry last night.

The PSNI say that there was a report of gun shots being discharged in the Sevenoaks area of Derry city, at approximately 9:40pm on Sunday night.

While there have been no reports of injury or damage caused, Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Sevenoaks area last night to contact them on 101, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.