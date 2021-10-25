Numbers signing up for vaccination has doubled in 4 days – HSE CEO

The number of people signing up for Covid-19 vaccinations has doubled since Thursday, according to the CEO of the HSE.

Paul Reid says that there are now 2,000 people a day registering to receive a Covid-19 vaccine nationally, and that there were over 10,000 vaccinations administered in just two vaccination centres in central Dublin over the past 4 days, with many of those vaccinations being in younger people.

Meanwhile the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has published a survey which claims vaccine hesitancy is holding steady at around 9 per cent in the 18 - 34 age group.

Bernard Mallee, Director of Communications and Advocacy at the IPHA, said while vaccine hesitancy is low in Ireland, it still needs to be tackled....