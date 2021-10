1,845 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced by the Department of Health today.

There are currently 497 people in hospitals with the virus here, up 24 on yesterday. 99 of those patients are now in ICU, an increase of 2.

As the upward trend of hospitalisations from the virus continues, the number of people signing up for Covid-19 vaccinations has doubled since Thursday, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.