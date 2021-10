Naomh Conaill are through to their fifth Donegal Senior Football Championship final in a row after they beat Kilcar 0-11 to 0-08.

The defending champions are looking to make it three in a row and will take on St Eunan's in two weeks time.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan.

Naomh Conaill's Ciaran Thompson praised his sides performance after the game.