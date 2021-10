Cloughaneely booked their place in their third successive Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Final after they claimed a 2-11 to 0-11 win over Buncrana.

Goals from Paul Sweeney and Aidan Doohan helped Michael Lynch's side to victory.

They will now play Dungloe in the decider in two weeks time

Cloughaneely boss Michael Lynch spoke with Tom Comack after the game.