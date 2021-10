Naomh Conaill are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final after they beat Kilcar 0-11 to 0-08 at O'Donnell Park.

Charles McGuinness starred for the men from Glenties who will now play St Eunan's in the decider in two weeks time.

Diarmaid Doherty and Brendan Devenney have the full time report...