INMO General Secretary calls for booster jabs for frontline nurses

The high number of nurses and midwives currently out of work with Covid is compromising the provision of safe care, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Over 370 nurses and midwives have been infected with Covid-19 in the last month, according to the INMO, putting 'enormous pressure' on an 'already pressurised workforce'.

The organisation is calling on Covid-19 booster vaccines to be given to frontline healthcare workers immediately.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the vaccine efficacy for key healthcare workers is waning, and that they need a booster jab: