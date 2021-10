Dylan Browne McMonagle earned his second win in as many days after he was first past the post on board the 7/1 Dilawara in Leopardstown.

Meanwhile Conor Orr claimed victory in Galway.

The Donegal jockey won on board the 5/6 favourite Colonel Mustard for trainer Lorna Fowler.

The win is number seven of the season for Orr.