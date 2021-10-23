Watch: Ollie Horgan & Sean Boyd on Finn Harps North West Derby draw with Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps earned a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers in the North West Derby on Saturday night.

Sligo led 2-0 after 56 minutes thanks to goals from Johnny Kenny and Niall Morahan.

Harps who played the majority of the game after Kosovar Sadiki was sent off, pulled one back on 86 minutes with Sean Boyd heading home before Karl O'Sullivan earned Ollie Horgan's side a point with a goal in the closing stages of the game.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to Harps boss Ollie Horgan after the game.

Diarmaid also got the thoughts of goalscorer Sean Boyd.