Watch: Georgie Kelly goal sends Bohs to FAI Cup Final

Donegal's Georgie Kelly's goal sent Bohemians into the FAI Cup Final after they beat Waterford 1-0 in Dalymount Park.

Kelly had missed a penalty earlier in the game but he was on hand to poke home Dawson Devoy's cross on 88 minutes to set up an all Dublin final as St Pat's claimed a 3-1 over Dundalk with goals from Billy King, Matthew Smith and Darragh Burns.

You can see Georgie Kelly's goal below.