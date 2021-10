The Taoiseach has said the alternative to new restrictions on the late night entertainment industry was to pause the re-opening of it altogether.

Speaking this morning Micheál Martin said the only way to allow the nightclub sector re-open safely was to introduce mandatory ticketing, from next weekend.

The proposal has been slammed widely by many representatives from the late-night hospitality sector as totally unworkable.

The Taoiseach says they need to work with the Government...