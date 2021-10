St Eunan's are into their first Donegal Senior Football Championship Final since 2015 after they beat St Michael's 0-10 to 0-05.

At halftime the sides were level on four points apiece but the men from The Bridge had Liam Paul Ferry sent off.

The Letterkenny men then outscored St Michael's by six points to one in the second half.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park...