New EU motor insurance directive to offer better protection

People who are involved in a road incident in another EU country should enjoy better protection following the endorsement of new motor insurance rules.

The European Parliament has approved an updated Motor insurance directive which will give drivers better insurance protection and fairer competitive practices across the EU.

The legislation when implemented, will protect victims of crashes irrespective of whether they occur in their country of residence or elsewhere in the EU.

EU Citizens will also be able to compare prices, tariffs and coverage offered by different providers more easily.

