The chief medical officer is urging people to be cautious over the bank holiday weekend, as the virus situation continues to worsen.

It's after 2,466 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed here yesterday - the highest figure in nine months.

The five-day moving average has risen to 2,123 - that's compared to 1,685 just a week ago.

Dr Martin Daly, a former president of the Irish Medical Organisation, says the health service here is under big pressure, especially in non-Covid care...