Over 7,000 people have signed up for a Covid-19 vaccine in the past four days.

The HSE says it's a big increase on recent weeks, when there was an average of 800 to 1,000 new vaccinations carried out per day.

Nearly 40 walk-in clinics are operating throughout the country over the bank holiday weekend, including one at the Letterkenny Community Assessment Hub.

The HSE's vaccination lead, Damien McCallion, says he's pleased with the upward trend in vaccination rates this week...