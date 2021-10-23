10 men Harps earn late draw with Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

Harps had an uphill battle from five minutes in after defender Kosovar Sadiki was shown a red card.

Johnny Kenny gave Sligo the lead on 46 minutes making up for the penalty miss in the first half.

Niall Morahan then doubled Sligo's lead before Sean Boyd pulled one back for Harps.

Karl O'Sullivan then equalised for Ollie Horgan's men deep into injury time to esnure a share of the spoils.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report from Finn Park...