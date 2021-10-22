Walk-In vaccinations available in Letterkenny this weekend

Saolta is urging eligible people who haven't yet been vaccinated in Donegal to avail of walk-in Covid 19 vaccination clinics in Letterkenny this weekend.

The clinics, which are offering first and second Pfizer doses, will run on tomorrow, Sunday and Monday.

Saolta Vaccination Manager Frank Harburn is hoping people will avail of the opportunity.......

Press Release in full -

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in Letterkenny this weekend to make it as easy as possible for anyone who has yet to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, to get vaccinated.

The vaccination clinics are taking place in the relocated Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 12 and above. Anyone aged 16 or older can attend a walk-in clinic alone. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian who will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached. It is important to note that walk-in clinics are for first and second dose only. You cannot get a third dose or a booster vaccination at a walk-in vaccination clinic.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give protection from COVID-19.

The walk-in vaccination clinic times for Letterkenny this weekend are as follows:

Letterkenny, Community Assessment Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road:

· Saturday 23 October: 10.15am to 4.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose on or before 02 October.

· Sunday 24 October: 10.15am to 4.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose on or before 03 October.

· Monday 25 October: 10.15am to 5.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose on or before 04 October.

For first dose vaccine, bring with you:

· PPS number. If you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address.*

· Eircode

· mobile phone number

· email address

· photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID.

*Your proof of address can be a:

o household bill in your name

o bank or financial institution statement

o letter from a public service department or agency

o rental agreement

o letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

o bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

Aged 12 to 15? Parental consent is required

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine and will need go to with the child to the walk-in clinic in person to give consent if they have not given consent online in advance.

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine when in the clinic.

Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated. If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment. If consent has not been given in advance online, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

Aged 12 to 17 and have no photo ID?

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 12 to 17 and you have no photo ID.

It will also be helpful to have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number. For example, a child benefit letter containing your PPS number. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

If a 12 to 15 year old does not have any identification, the adult with them can confirm their identity and age.

Getting your second dose?

You can go to any walk-in clinic to get your second dose, as long as your vaccination is due and you have proof of your first dose. For example, your vaccination record card.

It does not matter where you had your first dose - even if you were vaccinated at a GP, pharmacy or in another country. If you lost your vaccination record card, go back to the GP or pharmacy where you got your first dose to get proof of vaccination.

Bring photo ID with you. If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth.

Getting 2 different vaccines

If you had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and you do not want a second dose of AstraZeneca, you can choose to get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose such as Pfizer instead. This will mean that you are fully vaccinated.