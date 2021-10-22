One of National Slow Down Day’s highest detections was in Donegal

Gardai say a car was detected travelling at almost two and half times the legal speed limit in Donegal.

419 speeding offences were detected during National 'Slow Down' Day.

The 24-hour road safety campaign ended at seven this morning.

Gardai and GoSafe carried out more than 192,000 speed checks over the period.

One of the highest detections was a car found travelling at 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone in Donegal.

Garda statement in full -

National ‘Slow Down Day’ was held over a 24-hour period between 7am on Thursday 21 October to 7am on Friday 22 October 2021.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 192,333 vehicles and detected 419 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

At the conclusion of this operation, An Garda Síochána, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to Slow Down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

Speaking following the awareness campaign Superintendent Tom Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:-

"Over recent decades we have made significant progression as a society in terms of our behaviour on the roads and I would like to thank the vast majority of drivers we encountered during this operation who drove safely and within the relevant speed limits. Speed is the main contributing factor in many of the crashes on our roads, which all too often devastatingly result in the loss of lives of our neighbours, friends, members of our communities and our loved ones. This needless loss must stop. Unfortunately there are still a number who continue to break the law and drive excessively, An Garda Síochána will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on these motorists as we strive to reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.”

Some notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day include:

• 114km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary

• 135km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn Dublin22 Dublin

• 116km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

• 112km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R738 Growtown Upper Barntown Wexford

• 134km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) Limerick Limerick

• 124km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Meanus Castleisland Kerry

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R238 Tullyarvan Buncrana Donegal

• 79km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone in Donegal

• 96Km/H in a 60Km/h Zone in Dublin

• 114Km/h in a 80Km/h Zone in Dublin

• 155Km/h in a 120Km/h Zone in Louth

Superintendent Tom Murphy continued:

"I would like to thank our partners the RSA and TII for their co-operation and assistance in today’s campaign, and GoSafe who carry out speed enforcement on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

I would reiterate once again that this appeal to slow down is not only for one day, but for every day.”

