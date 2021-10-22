Number of restrictions to be relaxed north and south of border

A number of Covid-19 hospitality restrictions are set to be scrapped both North and South of the border, as the re-opening of society continues.

From today, the standing limit at indoor events will be raised to 1,500 people, with nightclubs also returning in the Republic - while in the North, restrictions on mask-wearing in indoor hospitality settings,and more will be lifted at the start of November

Restrictions on nightlife both in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are set to be drastically eased as the phased re-opening of society continues.

There's good news for club-goers as nightclubs are set to re-open from today in the Republic, with no mask requirements while dancing or drinking.

Other changes include the scrapping of the 11:30 closing time, and the return to queuing at the bar - while drinks must be consumed at your table, socially distanced queueing is allowed.

Also, 1,500 people will be allowed to stand at indoor gigs from today in the Republic.

Meanwhile in the North, social distancing will no longer be required in all hospitality settings from the start of November, also nightclubs will make a return and dancing will be allowed again as of the beginning of next month.