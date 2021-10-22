Mixed reaction to reopening plans

There's been a mixed reaction to the reopening plans.

Nightclubs can reopen tonight at 100 per cent capacity and pubs and restaurants no longer have to close at half 11.

However, customers still won't be able to drink at the bar - they can order a drink at the counter, but will have to return to their table with it.

Up to 1,500 people can stand at indoor gigs and people can get a drink at the bar while staying 2 metres apart.

The issue was debated on this mornings Nine Till Noon Show.

Donegal youth service regional director Lorraine Thompson says while moving forward is positive, it's up to everyone to act responsibly:

But Retired Professor UL Pat O'Connor doesn't agree: