LUH most overcrowded in Ireland once again

Letterkenny University Hospital is once again the most overcrowded in Ireland today.

As of this morning, there were 49 people awaiting admission with 15 people on trolleys and 34 waiting on wards or in overflow areas.

The number waiting is up three on yesterdays figure of 46.

Nationally, there were 352 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the latest INMO Trolley Watch report.

283 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 69 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.