‘Huge relief’ to finally have reopening plan

Those involved in the nightlife industry say it's a huge relief to finally have a reopening plan.

Nightclubs can reopen tonight at 100 per cent capacity and pubs and restaurants no longer have to close at half 11.

Up to 1,500 people can stand at indoor gigs and people can get a drink at the bar while staying 2 metres apart.

Martin Nolan, Owner of MPI Artists booking agency, says it's great news.

Pubs will no longer have to close at 11.30 from tonight - but customers still won't be able to drink at the bar.

They can order a drink at the counter, but will have to return to their table with it.

Padraig Cribben, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says that will only make a small difference to publicans.