HSE chief worried at potential pressure on services

The head of the HSE says he's quite nervous about how hospitals will cope in the coming months.

Latest figures show 457 people are in hospital with covid and 88 in ICU.

It comes as covid restrictions ease further today with the reopening of the nightlife sector and full capacity is now allowed at weddings and sports events.

Paul Reid says the coming months will be tough on the health system..........

Meanwhile, says he's anxious to see healthcare workers receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine soon.

Around 1,800 healthcare staff are out of work at present with covid related issues.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended over 60s receive a booster jab but not healthcare workers yet.

Paul Reid admits this concerns him..............