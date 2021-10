The highest number of Covid-19 cases in nine months has been reported this evening.

2,466 people have tested positive, bringing the five-day moving average to 2,123.

457 Covid patients are in hospital - up nine from yesterday - with 90 in intensive care, up two.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, is urging people to be cautious over the bank holiday weekend, as the Covid situation worsens.