Higgins expecting another tight and difficult game in Drogheda

The Candystripes are on the road this weekend as they travel to Head in the Game Park for Sunday afternoon's league clash with Drogheda United (KO 2pm).

Points are at a premium now and both clubs are still eyeing a potential European place, however Ruaidhri Higgins insists it's very much one game at a time for his charges.

City will be without the suspended Danny Lafferty following his two yellows in last weekend's win over St Pats, however Marc Walsh may feature for the first time in months.

The winger has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but has really impressed in training in the past few weeks and Higgins indicated that he could well be added to this weekend's panel.