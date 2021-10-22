Government urged to invest more in Donegal’s BreastCheck services

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to invest more in County Donegal's BreastCheck services.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says that he wants to see the temporary BreastCheck centre in Donegal Town be made permanent - and that Government should stay true to a promise of a new centre being established in Buncrana.

Deputy Pringle says there is a backlog of almost 9,000 women awaiting a BreastCheck appointment in Donegal due to the pandemic - and that has to be cleared as soon as possible...