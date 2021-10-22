Government urged to fund under pressure LUH

There are further calls on the Health Minister to visit Letterkenny University Hospital to see first hand the serious issues facing both management and staff.

It comes as the hospital is yet again the most overcrowded in Ireland today with 49 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there are genuine fears for both patients and staff at hospital.

Cllr McMonagle, who is also a member of the Regional Health Forum West says the onus lies with Government to intervene.

He says an urgent overview is needed to address the wide-ranging problems at the hospital: