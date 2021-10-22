€250,000 for 13 outdoor recreation projects in Donegal

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, has today confirmed over €250k in funding to support 13 outdoor projects across County Donegal.

The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of dozens of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

They include the development of a car park at the iconic Great Pollet Arch in Fanad, and the development of a 5 kilometre trail to the Standing Man in Ray, Rathmullan.

Walking trails are also being developed in Creevey Ballyshannon, Maghery, Ranafast, Drumfries, Ranafast and Liscooley.

Meanwhile, improved signage and pedestrian counters are being provided for ongoing projects in Lough Derg, Drumharriff, Kilross, Gortlettra Stranorlar, Burtonport and Aranmore Island.

Agriculture and Marine Minister and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue says the funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, will further enhance Donegal's unique natural amenities, and support the county's promotion as a destination for adventure tourism.