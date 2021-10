The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association says the drop in Garda numbers in Donegal comes as no surprise.

Latest figures show that there are 13 less Gardai stationed in the county this year compared with 2020.

However, when compared with the fleet in 2008, there are almost 40 fewer serving in the Donegal Garda Division in 2021.

Vice-President of the GRA Brendan O'Connor says any new recruits coming down the tracks will only balance the situation out: