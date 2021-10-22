Donegal GAA to vote against championship proposals

Donegal delegates will be voting against Proposals A & B at tomorrow's G-A-A Special Congress at Croke Park.

The County Executive met on Thursday evening and have decided against both motions to change the structures of the football championship.

It’s understood Donegal believe there is a requirement for change but the board feel the current motions don’t reach the level of change needed to improve the championship going forward.

Donegal are the sixth county to oppose the option to turn the All-Ireland Football Championship into a league format.

Mayo, Fermanagh, Derry, Armagh and Galway have also declared their intentions to vote against the proposal.

A 60 per cent majority would be required in order for the motion to be carried.

Speaking on this weeks Score programme, Brendan Kilcoyne says neither proposal will work from an Ulster point of view: