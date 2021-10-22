Covid rate continues to rise in Donegal and Glenties

The Donegal and Glenties Electoral areas continue to experience a rise in the Covid rate.

Latest figures which cover up to last Monday October 18th show either small increases or reductions for other local electoral areas in Donegal.

North Inishowen recorded a slight increase in the latest data with 106 new confirmed cases and a rate of 625 compared with a previous rate of 601.

The rate also rose in South Inishowen with 69 new cases and a rate of 309 compared with 246 previously.

Milford recorded a fall in the latest data with 70 new cases and a rate of 508 – the area had a rate of 697.

Letterkenny has seen a decrease too with 193 new cases and a rate of 648 compared with a previous rate of 702.

The rate in Lifford/Stranorlar has also dropped with 159 new cases and a rate of 614 – the previous rate was 695.

381.

Glenties recorded an increase with 141 new cases and a rate of 590 – the previous rate was 381.

While Donegal now has the highest Covid rate in the county at 838 and 222 new cases – the previous rate there was 630.