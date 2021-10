The HSE has confirmed a Covid 19 outbreak is impacting on Day Services at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Carndonagh.

As a result, day services including services at Cashel Na Cor have ceased this afternoon as staff have been redeployed to deal with the Covid outbreak.

No date has been given as to when services will resume.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says the redeployment of staff is both intolerable and unacceptable: