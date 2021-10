On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by Brendan Kilcoyne to look ahead to another big weekend of championship action in the county.

Declan Bonner talks Stephen Rochford, Club Championship and Proposal B ahead of Congress, Karen Guthrie looks ahead to Glenfin's Ulster tie with Donaghmoyne and Gavin Cullen is this weeks guest on our LOI Chat.

Listen Here:

Watch Interviews: