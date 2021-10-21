Taoiseach under fire for not meeting with Children’s Mica Protest

One of the Organisers behind the Children's Mica Protest has hit out at the Taoiseach over not meeting with them yesterday.

Over 50 children from Donegal spent much of the afternoon protesting at the gates of Leinster House.

Some Government Ministers and TDs came out to speak to them and collected the letters the children penned calling for a 100% mica redress scheme.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Michael Martin said he was not invited to meet with the protesters.

Protest Organiser Barry Kearney says that is not the case: