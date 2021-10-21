Saolta monitoring Letterkenny University Hospital closely

The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says that they are monitoring Letterkenny University Hospital closely amid ongoing bed pressure at the facility.

It comes as the hospital is the most overcrowded in Ireland today with 46 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Tony Canavan says they will seeking further clarity as to why the ED in Letterkenny is experiencing such a large number of people presenting.

Mr. Canavan says while Letterkenny is not an outlier in terms of experiencing a high volume of patients, General Practice, the hospitals and community services in Donegal all need to be looked at as part of an overall system to meet people's needs: