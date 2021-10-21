‘Rural roads’ being targeted in National Slow Down Day

Gardai in Donegal are targeting roads where an 80 kilometre per hour speed limit applies as part of National Slow Down Day.

There is a focus on so-called 'rural roads' as almost four out of five road fatalities so far this year have occurred on these routes.

The joint campaign by Gardai and the Road Safety Authority is in effect across the country until 7am tomorrow.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Inspector Seamus McGonagle says the wearing of seatbelts or lack thereof is still an issue:

During the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 37,666 vehicles and detected 43 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of speeds detected by motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

• 103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R162 Spiddal Nobber Meath

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane Charleville Limerick

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois

• 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Rineroe Adare Limerick

• 98km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper Dublin22 Dublin

• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown Navan Meath

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Brideswell Athlone Westmeath

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh Clonmel Tipperary

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Garrycleary Crossabeg Wexford

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam Carrigtwohill Cork

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 Farran Ovens Cork

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Granafallow Abbeyleix Laois

• 116km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M11 Rossana Lower Rathnew Wicklow (e.g. Vehicle towing)

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.