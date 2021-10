There hasn't been much time for the Glenfin ladies to savour their Donegal senior championship success.

Following their extra time win over Termon last Sunday in which they retained their Donegal title, Glenfin are straight into provincial action this weekend.

On Sunday they face off with twelve time Ulster winners - Monaghan champions Donaghamoyne at the quarter final stage.

Glenfin lost to the Donaghmoyne side in the 2018 final and Karen Guthrie knows how big a task it will be on Sunday: