INMO warn poor hospital ventilation will lead to further Covid increases

The INMO is warning poor ventilation is hospitals will increase the spread of Covid this Winter.

Their warning comes as today's INMO trolley watch report showed that Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 46 people waiting for admission to a hospital bed.

448 people are currently in hospitals nationally with Covid-19, with 88 of those in ICU.

The head of the HSE says the situation regarding the virus is likely to get worse but can be turned around with heightened individual and collective awareness - but General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says proper ventilation within the nation's hospitals will be key.