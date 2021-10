Gardai attached to Buncrana have caught a number of motorists for speeding this morning as part of National Slow Down Day.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices have been issued to a number of drivers who were detected driving in excess of the speed limit this morning in an 80 zone.

Speeds of 133KPH, 106KPH and 102KPH were detected.

Another driver was detected travelling at a speed of 92KPH in a 50KPH speed zone. These drivers will now receive 3 penalty points and an €80 fine.