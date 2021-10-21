Early closing times scrapped, bar service and nightclubs to resume tomorrow

Up to 1,500 people will be allowed to stand at indoor gig venues under new government guidelines for indoor hospitality set to come into effect tomorrow.

The 11:30pm closing time for pubs and restaurants has been scrapped and people can make multiple bookings.

Table service at bars and restaurants will remain, but people will be able to queue at the bar with social distancing measures in place.

Nightclubs will be able to operate at full capacity and people can go to the bar to get a drink within a club also while staying 2 metres apart.