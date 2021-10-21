Donegal to discuss proposed championship changes this evening

Donegal GAA will meet this evening to debate the motions set out for this weekend’s Special Congress.

The County Executive will discuss should they support the proposals to change the format of the football championship.

Several counties like Meath, Kildare, Tipperary, Clare and Wexford have backed Proposal B but further north there will be opposition, on Wednesday night Armagh said they would vote against both motions.

Donegal could take a similar approach to Kerry and wait until all arguments are heard at Croke Park before deciding their delegates’ vote.

Is seems the majority do favour change to the structures but some are not happy with how the motions are being presented to them.

GAA President Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan are both strongly pushing for Proposal B, as is former President John Horan but McCarthy did add there would be no issue with tweaking the proposal should it be adopted.