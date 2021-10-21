Dails hears of drop in Garda numbers in Donegal

The number of Gardai assigned to the Donegal Garda Division has dropped in the last year.

Figures revealed in the Dail today show that as of September 2021, there were 449 Gardai stationed in Donegal compared with 462 in 2020 – a decrease of 13.

There’s serious concern that the likes of County Longford has more Gardai even though Donegal is much bigger in size.

In the Dail today, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says its a worrying situation:

Speaking on behalf of the Justice Minister - TD James Browne says it is hoped that additional Gardai being sought in the year ahead will be distributed in a fair manner:

Figures for the Donegal Garda Division:

2016 – 382

2017 - 386

2018 - 404

2019 - 460

2020 - 462

2021 – 449