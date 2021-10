The leader of the SDLP has said a centenary event in Armagh earlier today was in no way a celebration of partition.

Political and church leaders from across the island gathered to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland.

President Michael D Higgins refused to attend saying the event was political in nature - while Sinn Féin was the only Northern Irish party not to send a representative.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the service was about reflection, not celebration: