2,029 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening

2,029 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

It brings the five-day moving average of cases here to 1,906.

448 Covid patients are now in hospital, with 88 in intensive care - the highest figure in over seven months.

The Chief Medical Officer also says this evening that the 14-day incidence rate of the virus nationally is now over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Tony Holohan says it's rising in all age-groups and in every part of the country.

County Donegal still has the fifth-highest 14-day rate of the virus, as of the latest HSE figures - it now stands at 624.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Although the latest 7-day figures do show the virus is now growing faster in many other counties, as Donegal only has the eleventh-highest 7-day rate - currently 299 cases per 100,000.