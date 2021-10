The Bishop of Raphoe has said they will proceed with caution as it relates to the lifting of restrictions on religious services.

The limit on the number of people allowed to attend weddings has been removed as part of a curtailed easing of Covid-19 measures.

Capacity limits at religious ceremonies have also been removed but all other protective measures at the gatherings remain in place.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says that in reality it won't mean a return to full capacity for all parishes: