Over 1,800 people in Donegal are on the waiting list for a driving test.

According to freedom of information figures, Letterkenny has the longest waiting list in the county with 972 waiting, followed by Donegal with 552 and Buncrana at 303.

Nationally, nearly 58,000 people are waiting to sit a test.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the Covid pandemic is to blame: