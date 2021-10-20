More on Congress proposals expected today

The GAA could reveal their position regarding the football championship proposals facing Special Congress today.

Association president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan will host a press briefing this lunchtime at Croke Park.

Delegates are due to vote on two proposals on Saturday to radically alter the football championship.

Meath, Clare and Tipperary have all declared their intention to vote for Proposal B.

Former President of the GAA, John Horan, is giving his backing to a 2 year trial for Proposal B supporting the introduction of the League Championship format from 2023.

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher is firmly opposed to Proposal B.